Free, at-home COVID-19 tests now available in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for free to residents.
A Missouri resident can click here to order the free testing kit online.
The department said it will be delivered to the home in two days.
The kit is good for six months.
Once you collect the sample using a nasal swab, the testing kit should be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours.
Shipping is also free.
You will get test results via email within two days.
According to DHSS, the test was authorized for emergency use by the FDA.
Community testing events continue throughout the state, as well.
