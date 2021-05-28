First Alert: Lingering morning showers; cold front moves in this afternoon

(KFVS) - Lingering showers remain in parts of the Heartland this morning.
Wake-up temps are mild in the mid 60s.
A cold front will move through the Heartland by early afternoon which will bring a chance for a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected.
This afternoon will be mainly cloudy with northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph.
Highs will range in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south.
Tonight will be cloudy, but dry.
Overnight temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Most of Saturday will be cloudy, but there is a chance for a few peeks of sunshine.
Temperatures will be unusually cool for this time of year.
Highs will be in the mid 60s, but northerly winds could make it feel cooler.
The rest of the Memorial Day weekend will remain dry.
There will be more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 70s.
The upper 70s and low 80s are possible on Monday.
More chances of rain and storms return next week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.