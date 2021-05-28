First Alert Friday Forecast

A major pattern change is developing just in time for the holiday weekend. Northwest flow aloft will bring in much cooler and less humid air. As the cold front itself moves across the region today, it could still touch off a few showers or thunderstorms though chances look relatively low. Behind the front this afternoon will become quite breezy with lots of clouds and gradually cooling air temps. In fact this Friday evening will surprise some folks with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s, along with a chilly northwest breeze.