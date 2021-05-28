First Alert Friday Forecast

A major pattern change is developing just in time for the holiday weekend. Northwest flow aloft will bring in much cooler and less humid air. As the cold front itself moves across the region today, it could still touch off a few showers or thunderstorms though chances look relatively low. Behind the front this afternoon will become quite breezy with lots of clouds and gradually cooling air temps. In fact this Friday evening will surprise some folks with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s, along with a chilly northwest breeze.
The holiday weekend should remain dry and storm-free....with cool highs in the 60s Saturday, low 70s Sunday, and closer to 80° by Memorial Monday. By mid-week, however, the pattern will become more active again with shower and storm chances about Tuesday thru Thursday, before we dry out again late in the week. Temps look to stay fairly close to average as we transition to early June.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.