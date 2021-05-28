Chilly weather for your Memorial Day Weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and blustery northwesterly winds are bringing much cooler weather into the Heartland. Readings this evening will be falling through the 50s area wide. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. By the afternoon hours we could see some sunshine break out in our western counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s in most areas but our far eastern counties may remain in the lower 60s.
The remainder of the Holiday weekend will be chilly for this time of the year however, high temperatures will warm slightly each day. After lows in the middle 40s Sunday we will see highs reach the lower to middle 70s. On Memorial Day we should see most areas reach the upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. At this time the forecast looks dry through Monday with only a slim chance for a shower late Monday.
