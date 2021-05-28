Charleston Police crack down on ATVs in city streets

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Right now there’s tug of war in Charleston, of those who want and those who do not want four wheelers on city streets.
“We’re worried somebody is going to get hurt,” Robert Hearnes, Director of Charleston Public Safety said.
In the last two months, Hearnes said four wheelers on city streets have increased
Something deemed dangerous by Hearnes, and illegal in city limits, riders are subject to fines and vehicles being towed.
“In some of the other towns in the area it is legal to ride them on the street. That’s caused some confusion here with the people that want to ride them,” Hearnes said.
With the help of Floyd Wade Sr., Pastor of St Matthews Baptists Church, they have been able to inform the public and decrease illegal riding, and possibly pass an ordinance to make riding in city streets legal.
“They are really not dangerous per say, but it just depends on the operator,” Wade said.
However, folks explained they agree, and would not feel safe if the ordinance is passed.
“They call themselves having fun, but in my opinion, it is dangerous. It can flip, if you don’t have on a helmet that can be a tragedy,” Ruby Kirkwood said.
Police officials said most riders are teenagers, those exact people say if their ATVs are taken away that leave little for them to do.
“It keeps us out of trouble and they still won’t let us ride them. I’d be mad, I’d be just playing the game, that’s it,” Mareion Williams said.
Wade said he hopes the city can find a way make the use of four wheelers legal and safe.
“I believe the people that really want it to happen are willing to go through the preliminaries in order to see it happen,” Wade said.
Right now, there are no current plans make four wheelers legal on city limits.
