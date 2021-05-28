Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau to open June 7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is planning to open the Central Municipal Pool on Monday, June 7.
City officials said due to an unexpected repair, the pool will open a week later.
Located at 1920 Whitener Drive, the pool offers recreational and competitive swimming, aquatic fitness, instructional classes and water safety training.
Summer public swim hours are Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission fees include: $2.75 for children ages 4-13, $3.50 for adults (over 14) and $30 for seniors 60+. Admission for children ages 0-3 is free.
