Carbondale police looking for burglary suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in two burglaries at a business.
According to police, they responded to a business in the 900 block of South Illinois Avenue at 7:17 a.m. on May 12 for a report of a burglary.
They learned the suspect broke into the business twice between 9:33 p.m. on May 11 and 2:07 a.m. on May 12 and stole cash and other property from the business.
Officers reviewed the video surveillance from the business and described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, dark Nike shoes and a light-colored, wide-brimmed hat.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
