Cape Girardeau High-Noon Toastmasters celebrate 61 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The High-Noon Toastmasters will celebrate its 61st anniversary on Monday, June 14.
The public is invited to attend the celebration at 6 p.m. at Cape County Park South, Shelter #21.
High-Noon Toastmasters provides learning opportunities for anyone interested in professional development.
“People think of Toastmasters as just a club to build public speaking skills, but it offers so much more,” said Andrew Welter, vice-president of Education Elect. “It allows members to grow leadership skills and develop professional and friendly relationships. We have a very strong and supportive club, and we want more people to find out about us and join us.”
The group’s meetings are public and are held every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau at 328 S. West End Blvd.
