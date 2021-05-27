Young cancer survivor named ‘Mayor for the Day’ in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A young cancer survivor was named “Mayor for the Day” on Thursday, May 27.
The real mayor, Vince Perry, proclaimed 9-year-old Max Boatwright as Mayor for the Day. He said max survived cancer twice, and that his fighting spirit and enthusiasm was a “joy to watch.”
His day as mayor included signing checks for the city, touring the Portageville Police Department, “arresting” Coach Travis Scherer at Portageville High School, meeting sanitation workers, watching a garbage truck in action, touring the fire department and riding in a fire truck.
He also toured the Portageville Street Department and took a ride on the backhoe.
