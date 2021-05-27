What you need to know May 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 27.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today and tonight for the threat of damaging winds.
Currently, it appears we will see a complex of storms move towards the Heartland early this afternoon.
This line will likely weaken, but there is a slight chance we could see some gusty winds with storms mainly across southern Illinois.
The greatest threat will materialize late this evening into the early morning hours Friday.
Most of our guidance develops a strong line of storms to our west that will enter our northwestern counties late this evening and exit the area after 2 a.m.
This line of storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
The hail and tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Wake-up temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south.
A dense fog advisory has been issues for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 a.m.
Visibility less than ¼ mile can be expected.
Patchy dense fog is also present throughout southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This afternoon there will be sunshine ahead of storms.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
- A Harviell, Missouri man has been killed after being hit by a tractor.
- A Kansas man faces murder charges in the shooting death of another man in Marston, Mo.
- According to a survey, national rental car rates are about 30 percent higher than just two years ago.
- The average number of vaccines administered in Cape Girardeau County has fallen drastically.
- Booking a hotel room at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau could be an option in the coming years.
- An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California railyard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in
- Republicans say they want congressional bargainers to reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by summer or abandon the effort.
- President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
- A mother and her transgender daughter are moving out of Arkansas due to new recently passed laws that many see as anti-transgender.
- Holiday World announced that fully vaccinated guests no longer have to wear a mask or stay six feet apart.
- Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths.
- A convenience store robbery outside Des Moines ended peacefully thanks to a customer who distracted and disarmed the suspect.
