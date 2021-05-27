What you need to know May 27

A dense fog advisory has been issues for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 a.m. (Source: Unsplash)
By Marsha Heller | May 27, 2021 at 3:49 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:49 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 27.

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today and tonight for the threat of damaging winds.

Currently, it appears we will see a complex of storms move towards the Heartland early this afternoon.

This line will likely weaken, but there is a slight chance we could see some gusty winds with storms mainly across southern Illinois.

The greatest threat will materialize late this evening into the early morning hours Friday.

Most of our guidance develops a strong line of storms to our west that will enter our northwestern counties late this evening and exit the area after 2 a.m.

This line of storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The hail and tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Wake-up temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south.

A dense fog advisory has been issues for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 a.m.

Visibility less than ¼ mile can be expected.

Patchy dense fog is also present throughout southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

This afternoon there will be sunshine ahead of storms.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

