Volunteers place 9,000 flags at Mound City National Cemetery for Memorial Day

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers placed 9,000 flags at Mound City National Cemetery for Memorial Day.
They gathered on Thursday afternoon, May 27 to place the flags.
For the second year in a row, the Memorial Day ceremony will not take place at the cemetery. This year, it will take place at Veterans Park in Mound City.
However, the flag placement at the graves is something that is an important gesture to remember the fallen soldiers’ sacrifices.
“Of course I was raised in Mound City and have lived around here all my life and the national cemetery has been a part of my life and it makes my heart feel good to know that we have this special place here that we can lay our soldiers to rest,” said Morrissa Clanahan with the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission.
The ceremony at Veterans Park will start at 10 a.m. and will feature a guest speaker that will portray General Ulysses S. Grant.
Grant commanded the federal forces in Cairo, Ill. in 1861.
