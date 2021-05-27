Southern Ill. hospital breaks ground on new family medical center

PICKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Pinckneyville Community Hospital marked the beginning stages of its brand new 19,000-square-foot medical center on Thursday morning, May 27.
“It provides a lot more room then we have in our current, we’ve outgrown it with new providers such as surgery, and iconology, and so many other family medical practitioners and physicians that we need to expand,” said CEO Randy Dauby.
He explained the importance of this addition to the Hospital.
“They don’t have to go out of town to get their x-rays or labs and all that stuff. They can have it done here, they can have their surgeries done here, instead of having to go to St. Louis or travel out of town,” he said.
One nurse we talked to was very excited about the new addition.
“This is a huge step and we think this is going to be just a great example of the growth here at Pinckneyville Hospital,” said Darrell Tilley, LPN. “We’ve got a great thing going here.”
Tilley said they feel like the extension will be a cornerstone for health care in southern Illinois.
On Thursday morning, the hospital found out it was approved for a $9.9 million loan through the federal government.
Illinois Acting USDA rural development Director Molly Hammond talked about the importance of growing the rural hospital.
“To know that they’ve continued to grow and continue to renovate, they’re just doing such a great service to this community and the surrounding areas,” Hammond said.
The continued expansions allow the workforce to continue to grow.
“We create over 267 jobs through our community and surrounding area. That just pumps a lot of economic development in your community.”
The hospital said the new expansion will be ready in a year if there are no delays.
