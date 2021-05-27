Soulful Harvest Ministries set to open community outreach center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re down on tough times you may wonder where to turn.
Soon there will be a place to turn to for help.
Soulful Harvest Ministries is working to get people in need back on their feet.
“They can expect change, instant change,” said Scott Johnson, Pastor of Soulful Harvest Ministries.
Johnson says he is bringing an outreach center to Cape Girardeau.
“What the city can expect is that people that are in need, in need of solution and in of need help there’s somewhere for them to come from all ages. All ages because we will have a very diverse team of experience,” he said.
Johnson said the purpose has a lot to do with violence in community.
“I think we are in a fight for the safety of our city and our community here. I’m honestly just tired of seeing people get hurt. I’m tired seeing people get killed and the shootings and all of that. I’m tired of people feeling like there’s no safe place here,” he said.
Anyone who needs a helping hand is welcome.
“We will be providing recovery support services, counseling services, mental health services and just community outreach as a whole,” said Johnson.
And that’s not all.
“We have some townhouse apartments, duplexes over in south Cape that will be used for those that are homeless and at risk of being homeless,” he said.
The ministry is also joining forces with local businesses to help provide the community with the best support.
ServiceMaster President Edward Leos recognized the need and wanted to help.
“There’s a need for what Scott’s doing in the community center here and it’s important for us to be apart of that, not just sit on the sidelines and say hey I hope you guys do well and here’s a couple of bucks or something like that,” said Leos. “It’s actually about being as active as you can.”
Johnson said overall he is working for this community.
“I’m fighting for the unity of our city,” he said.
The outreach center is expected to open within the next week and the townhomes will open on Tuesday, June 1.
For more information about the outreach center, located at 623 S. Silver Springs Road, or the townhomes, visit the Soulful Harvest Ministries Facebook page.
