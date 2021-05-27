Snack cake bandits strike again in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - For a second time this year, snack cake bandits have targeted a storage unit in Poplar Bluff.
Police said two suspects broke into a storage unit locker on Saturday, May 22 and stole Little Debbie Snack Cakes.
The police department posted video of the reported burglary on their Facebook page, asking the pubic if they recognize the two suspects.
The suspects could be seen carrying off boxes from the storage facility.
It is not clear how many or what snacks were taken.
On New Year’s Day Poplar Bluff Police reported that two snack cake bandits were caught on camera stealing 20 cases of Little Debbie Snack Cakes from a storage unit on Westmoor Drive.
It is unknown if the two investigations are connected.
Anyone with information about either theft is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-8632.
