Small businesses recovering in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s still an uphill climb for small businesses in Missouri to reach full recovery after the pandemic, but economic development experts said the state is getting back to business as usual faster than several states.
“It shows that there’s maybe some faith in the economy now,” said Kris Metje, the owner of The Gloss Boss Auto Finishing and Detailing in Jackson.
“Nobody saw that this pandemic was coming really,” said Metje.
Metje said business really started to increase starting in February, which helped make up for some lost time during the pandemic.
“Once people realized that it’s just important to keep your car clean as it is your house and yourself, things started picking back up again,” he said.
“We started this journey last year about this time,” said Ron Brzycki, the owner of Sedona Bistro.
Brzycki and his wife opened Sedona Bistro in Cape Girardeau in September, during the height of the pandemic.
“It’s tough, and it would be tough either way. We had more challenges. But we know this is what we wanted, and we want to give back to the community. We want to be part of the community,” he said.
While the pandemic made starting a business even more difficult, Brzycki said they focused on the positives.
“Being in this business for thirty plus years, you’ve seen the highs and lows, so we knew what we had to do. And the biggest thing we could do is please every guest that comes in the door and take care of them. That’s how you build a restaurant,” he said.
Their focus on customers is starting to pay off, because Brzycki said the restaurant’s getting busier each week.
“My wife and I always had wanted to open a restaurant, so this was our opportunity. And to be honest with you if COVID didn’t happen, it might not have even happened,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.