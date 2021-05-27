SIU and Shawnee Community College sign degree agreement

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Shawnee Community College signed a reverse transfer agreement on Thursday morning, May 27.
The new pact allows Shawnee students to transfer to SIU before finishing their associate’s degree.
The credits the Shawnee students earn at SIU will apply to their associate’s degree while they are working toward getting their bachelor’s degree.
The new agreement was signed by SIUC Chancellor Austin Lane and SCC President Tim Taylor.
“Those pathways that we are designing from Shawnee to SIUC are critical to make sure that those students get exactly what they need and in a time that they can get that without having to spend all the money and in some cases even travel to Carbondale,” said Austin.
They said this saves time and money for the student so they can start on program specific courses sooner rather than taking classes at SCC that may or may not be what they need or able to transfer to SIUC.
According to SCC, this is beneficial for their students because they will have more students completing their associate’s with them instead of just transferring out before it may be complete, and never actually earning the associate’s degree.
“This is an opportunity for students to figure out, ok I’m feeling like I’m place-bound down in Cairo, but I can get my Shawnee degree, and now I have an opportunity to get my degree bachelors degree from SIU, “ said Taylor. “And that kind of thinking and that ability to get those advanced degrees and those advanced learning experiences will maybe spawn some ideas for them to create their own businesses.”
This is beneficial for the community because it shows students that they can get everything they need in an education here instead of having to leave the area, and the hope is to try to retain more people in Southern Illinois area at a time when the population is decreasing.
After completing at least 15 credit hours and one semester at SCC, students can make the move to SIU.
In order to stay eligible for the program, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or greater and be in good academic standing with SIUC.
Nearly 60 students enrolled at SIU transferred from SCC and are eligible for reverse transfer, said Josi Rawls, SIU’s assistant director for transfer relations.
She said SIU also reversed transfer agreements with John A. Logan College and Kaskaskia College, and is working on agreements with four more community colleges in the state.
