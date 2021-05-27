Severe storms possible late this afternoon through the evening hours

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for our northwestern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri until 7PM. Severe storms will be possible through the late afternoon and evening hours. Very strong damaging winds and isolated hail possible. The threat of tornadoes is low, but not zero. The greatest threat for severe weather will be from 3PM to 11PM. The will likely be some scattered showers as the front pushes through the area on Friday, but drier and cooler air will move in by the evening. Saturday looks fairly cloudy and cool. Decreasing clouds expected through the afternoon on Saturday. High in many areas may only top out in the mid to upper 60s! We will be back in the 70s Sunday.