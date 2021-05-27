Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for family fun center in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, May 27 for a family fun center.
The Paducah Chamber of Commerce will welcome Atomic City Paducah’s Family Fun Center with an open house from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.
The first customers saw a partially opened facility on December 26, 2020. Since then, it’s added multiple attractions, the Atomic Cafe and party rooms for birthdays and special events.
The co-owners delayed the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the full facility due to the pandemic.
They say a Grand Opening Celebration will be coming soon.
