Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for family fun center in Paducah

Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for family fun center in Paducah
The Paducah Chamber of Commerce will welcome Atomic City Paducah’s Family Fun Center with an open house and ribbon cutting. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | May 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:36 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, May 27 for a family fun center.

The Paducah Chamber of Commerce will welcome Atomic City Paducah’s Family Fun Center with an open house from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.

The first customers saw a partially opened facility on December 26, 2020. Since then, it’s added multiple attractions, the Atomic Cafe and party rooms for birthdays and special events.

The co-owners delayed the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the full facility due to the pandemic.

They say a Grand Opening Celebration will be coming soon.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.