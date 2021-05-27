Paducah police trying to ID woman who may have information on fire at Walmart

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a woman who may have information on a fire at Walmart.
Police say they were dispatched, along with firefighters, to Paducah’s southside Walmart just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A customer found a fire in the women’s restroom and reported it to employees, who called 911. It was determined that someone had set fire to paper toilet seat covers.
Police believe the woman pictured below may have information.
Anyone who knows her identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
