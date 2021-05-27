Paducah police trying to ID woman who may have information on fire at Walmart

Police are trying to identify a woman who may have information on a fire at Walmart. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | May 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:25 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a woman who may have information on a fire at Walmart.

Police say they were dispatched, along with firefighters, to Paducah’s southside Walmart just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A customer found a fire in the women’s restroom and reported it to employees, who called 911. It was determined that someone had set fire to paper toilet seat covers.

Police believe the woman pictured below may have information.

Paducah police believe this woman may have information on a fire in the women's restroom at Walmart on Saturday, May 22. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Anyone who knows her identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

