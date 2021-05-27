Missouri State Parks celebrate National Trails Day with Katy Trail Bicentennial Work Party Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks is challenging hikers to spend June 5, National Trails Day, cleaning up trails with the Katy Trail Bicentennial Work Party Challenge.
The goal of the challenge is to have at least 200 volunteers contributing a total of 200 hours of service for 200 years of Missouri history.
Volunteers can bring their own trash bags or pick up trash bags at one of the participating state park locations, either on the day of the event or in advance.
They can choose their preferred section of trail for cleanup and simply place closed, filled trash bags on the side of the trail for park staff to pick up.
Participants can register online at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and the following Katy Trail State Park trailheads: St. Charles Trailhead, McKittrick Trailhead, Marthasville Trailhead, Sedalia Trailhead, North Jefferson Trailhead, New Franklin Trailhead and Windsor Trailhead.
Volunteers can stop by or contact First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site or any of the participating Katy Trail State Park trailhead locations to receive a small souvenir.
