Missouri State beaches open in time for Memorial Day weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Park beaches open for the 2021 season on May 28, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The state park system has 18 designated swimming beaches.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources collects and tests water samples every week.
These water samples test the bacteria levels, some bacteria is natural.
The water quality data and state park beach status information is posted weekly on the department’s websites dnr.mo.gov/asp/beaches, mostateparks.com.
