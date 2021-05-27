Missouri Secretary of State warns of payment scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On May 27, Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, issued a warning reminding citizens that the Business Services Division in his office will never ask for payment by gift card.
Recently, Business Services has received complaints from Missourians who misdialed the toll-free number and been asked to pay for services using Walmart gift cards.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers sometimes convince victims to buy gift cards, then ask for the numbers on the back, so they can steal the money loaded on the cards.
