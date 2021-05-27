Missouri lawmaker allegedly received “sexual favor” from intoxicated teen as on-duty cop

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chad Perkins (R), the state representative of District 040, allegedly used his position as a police officer to receive a “sexual favor” from an intoxicated 19-year-old in 2015.
The accusation stems from a report given to the Post-Dispatch by the Frankford Police Chief, Josh Baker, in a response to an open records request.
The report stated that the Pike County prosecutor, and state and federal investigators have been alerted.
The Missouri Speaker of the House, Rep. Rob Vescovo (R), forwarded the information to the House Ethics Committee.
In a April 19, memo, Baker asked Vescovo, and the Missouri State Highway (MSHP) Patrol, “to investigate this ongoing criminal activity.”
Forty-two-year-old Perkins told the Post-Dispatch that his relationship with the 19-year-old was “consensual.”
He went on to state that he believes his decision to not publicly endorse Baker’s wife for Pike County assessor in the 2020 election has caused the controversy.
The report from Baker includes messages discussing when they might meet up for sex, allegedly sent between Perkins and the teen.
A detective with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received the messages anonymously in Sept. 2019.
The report stated that the allegations sprouted from an employee at a local gas station.
The employee stated two girls were in the store in July 2020 “showing people messages between Chad Perkins and the (teen) indicating that he had sex with her while on duty as a Bowling Green police officer.”
The report notes that Perkins was responding to a call about a drunk teen at the city park when the incident occurred.
Perkins stated that he is a “single man,” and that he lives “a single man lifestyle.”
The Pike County Sheriff, Stephen Korte, is accused of attempting to obstruct a probe into the matter during Perkins’s election.
Perkins worked for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office before he was elected to the General Assembly and after his tenure at the Bowling Green Police Department.
The Post-Dispatch said that they have received documents that include references to Korte attempting to block an investigation in order to secure Perkins’s seat in the House.
The U.S. Department of Justice responded to one inquiry by saying the statute of limitations had run out on the alleged crime.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.