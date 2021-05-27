Mississippi Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing wanted man

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.
On May 27, Ruben Ramirez, was taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for a 96-hour commitment order.
Ramirez was discharged just 30 mins. later.
Despite his felony charges, Ramirez walked away.
He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with bright orange jail shoes.
He is 5′9″ and 240 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was being held in jail on an Unlawful Use of a Weapon charge with a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
The Office stated that Ramirez has violent tendencies.
If you spot him, do not engage, please call Poplar Bluff Police Department (573) 785-5776, Butler County Sheriff’s Office (573)785-8444, or 911.
