100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off for Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You’ll find plenty of deals at the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale running from Jackson down to Kennett along Highway 25.
After 14 months of pandemic lockdown, folks are finally happy to get back out in a crowd.
“It feels amazing I feel free,” said Cathryn Edger.
This is the first time Edger put up a tent at the 100-Mile Yard Sale; and she said this is the first big event for her family since the start of the pandemic.
“We don’t really leave the house and we figured we come out here, it’s enough social distancing going on,” Edgar said.
Every year, folks like Rosemary Tharp come out along Highway 25 hoping to find a bargain.
“It’s a great day, you got a cool breeze when you stop and I’m finding lots of deals,” said Rosemary Tharpe.
“It’s fun, you get to mingle, you get to meet all kinds of people. People travel from all over the country here, believe it or not, for this event,” said Bradley Lucas, a vendor from Jackson.
He said each and every year is a different experience.
“You get to meet so many different types of people and then as not only a vendor, but getting to shop as well,” he said.
Lucas said he’s participated in this event for six years and is always excited to meet different people who travel far for this event.
“It feels good just to get out,” Tharp said. “This is my thing, yard sales. So, I am right up my alley here.”
Whether you leave with an armful of stuff or just an item or two, folks in this crowd all seem happy they’ve found each other after such a long time on lockdown.
“You get to mingle, laugh, and smile,” said Lucas.
The 100-Mile Yard Sale will continue through Memorial Day weekend.
