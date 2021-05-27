Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 49% of adults fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.
That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The data also showed 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
According to IDPH, a total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses.
On Wednesday, 63,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
IDPH reported 891 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 42 additional deaths, on Thursday, May 27.
One of the newly reported deaths was a Jefferson County woman in her 70s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,379,279 cases, including 22,718 deaths.
A total of 24,434,225 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 1,316 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 20-26 was 2.5 percent.
