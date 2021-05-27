Heartland woman reunites with missing dog after a year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heartland woman is all smiles after her dog who went missing from a local campsite, returns home. “Never give up because you never know. One year and 4 days later we found out.
Oran resident Melissa Gravett lost her pet dog just over a year ago, “I had him for 8 years, he was like my baby.”
One day, on a camping trip, he went missing, “someone approached my camper and opened the door and he got out, and got loose, and I wasn’t there.”
So, she rushed back to the campsite and spent the next few weeks, searching for Buddy, “I even stayed over there another week, missed work, looking for him. Because we were just devastated.”
After posting flyers in the area, she took to social media to broaden her search, following up on every lead, “last weekend we got word that he has possibly been spotted.”
So, she returned to the campsite with hot treats and a trap. The following morning, she found her dog. “Pulled up, and there he was in the trap. So, we went up to the cage. Wasn’t sure how he was going to be after a year of not being around me, and it’s like he never left us, he knew us, and we loaded him up and brought him home.”
Where he resides today, back with his loving family and friends. “He acted normal and, my kids came over, my parents came over and he took up to everyone.”
Gravett said Buddy went missing from Arrowhead Campground in Grassy, Missouri, and she believes he was spooked due to the abundance of Memorial Day campers.
