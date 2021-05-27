Distillery to create 30 jobs in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery is expected to create 30 jobs when it upgrades a long-idled facility.
It’s party of Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC’s plans for a new, $8.76 million distilling operation in the county.
“With today’s announcement, Kentucky notches yet another win for its signature bourbon industry and for our state’s post-pandemic economy,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The outset of this development dates many years back, and I am proud that the leaders of Jackson Purchase Distillery are now taking the steps to make this venture a reality. The 30 high-quality jobs the company will create means more opportunity for the families of Fulton County and the surrounding region, adding to the commonwealth’s strong economic momentum.”
In March, the distillery’s management group acquired an unused distillery facility that was established several years before by Memphis, Tennessee-based attorney Ray Jamieson.
The company began an expansion that will involve buying more land, building barrel storage and making upgrades throughout the facility.
Company leaders expect to finish the expansion phase by April 2022.
The first 30 positions at the facility will include a senior management team, a master distiller, a distiller in residence, an assistant distiller, a quality control manager, a plant manager and positions in boiler operations, grain processing, laboratory/data processing and regulatory compliance.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to start producing Kentucky bourbon in Fulton County,” said Lloyd R. Jones, president and CEO of Jackson Purchase Distillery. “We have been most fortunate to acquire the distillery and begin upgrading the facility. Support from the distillery industry and Commonwealth of Kentucky has been extremely helpful. We look forward to the start of production and hope to grow the business with a long-term plan in the years ahead.”
Once it’s operational, the company says the distillery will produce in excess 25,000 barrels annually.
The company will also provide third-party distilling services, catering primarily to mid-size and large customers including brand-owned companies, distilleries needing additional capacity to meet demand and companies that buy new production for future third-party sales.
Jackson Purchase Distillery also plans to dedicate a segment of its business to fulfilling smaller orders from craft distillers.
They said the distillery will offer two to three different mash bills, which is the mixture of grains that whiskey consists of, that will reflect the style of bourbon and rye typically produced in Kentucky.
The company will also consider custom mash bills for larger production runs.
Fulton County Judge/Executive Jim Martin said the region is ready to embrace this new partnership with the company.
“We are very excited that Jackson Purchase Distillery has made the decision to invest in Fulton County,” said Judge/Executive Martin. “We look forward to a lasting relationship with this new industry and wish them the best of luck in this venture. Fulton County pledges to support Jackson Purchase Distillery, and we appreciate the confidence they have shown in our community by becoming a part of our corporate community.”
Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton said the distillery marks an encouraging development for the area.
“We are looking forward to the positive effects the job creation will have in the city as well as Fulton County,” Mayor Carlton said. “With Kentucky bourbon having a long history, we look forward to adding to that history while having bourbons available with hometown roots.”
The commonwealth is home to 66 spirits operations employing more than 5,100 people full-time statewide.
In 2020, the industry announced 20 projects in Kentucky, totaling more than $300 million in new investment and nearly 230 projected jobs.
The distillery’s announcement is among four economic development projects Governor Beshear announced on Thursday.
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, in April, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $8.76 million and annual targets of:
- Creation and maintenance of 30 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years
- Paying an average hourly wage of $37 including benefits across those jobs
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
Jackson Purchase Distillery can also receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network, such as no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.