Dense Fog This Morning

**First Alert Action Day For Today Into Tonight**
Late this afternoon and evening, several rounds of storms are expected to move across the Heartland. These could have the potential of severe storms especially as they enter the Heartland in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Damaging winds will be the primary weather hazard to watch for. Winds could gust up to 70mph. Hail and an isolated tornado could be possible but that threat is on the lower end. The threat of severe weather should weaken by 2/3AM on Friday.
This morning there is a dense fog advisory issued for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee until 9AM. Visibility less than ¼ mile can be expected. Temperatures starting off in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Cloudy this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. An isolated storm showing up in the early afternoon isn’t out of the question. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A rather large cool down in temperatures arrives Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through. We will dry for Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s with storms next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.