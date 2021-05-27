City of Carbondale to hold ribbon-cutting for solar installation project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is set to hold a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 to celebrate the nearly complete solar installation project.
The event will be held near the solar panels on the south side of the Public Safety Center.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will cut the ribbon and make a brief address about the project.
The city broke ground on three solar panel projects in December 2020.
Solar panels have been installed at the Civic Center, the Public Safety Center and the Southeast Waste Water Treatment Plant.
