Carbondale police investigating after gunshots damage home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunshots on Wednesday afternoon, May 26.
According to police, they responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue around 1:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
They learned two unknown suspects fired shots that damaged a home.
Police say the suspects were last seen in a tan vehicle going north on South Oakland Avenue heading toward West Walnut Street.
No injuries were reported.
According to police, the incident is the result of a dispute among acquaintances.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
