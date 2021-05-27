Carbondale police investigating after gunshots damage home

By Amber Ruch | May 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:20 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunshots on Wednesday afternoon, May 26.

According to police, they responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue around 1:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They learned two unknown suspects fired shots that damaged a home.

Police say the suspects were last seen in a tan vehicle going north on South Oakland Avenue heading toward West Walnut Street.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the incident is the result of a dispute among acquaintances.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

