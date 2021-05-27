Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Program receives $10K grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An adult education and literacy program recently received grant money to support adult literacy.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Program a $10,000 grant as part of its award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs.
“These additional funds will help purchase the needed technology to help adult students in rural areas to improve their digital literacy skills and improve English as a second language,” said Pamela Riehn, the program coordinator.
The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Program helps Missouri adults in areas such as adult basic education, adult secondary education and English language acquisition.
The programs are offered throughout the southeast Missouri region. They help with reading, writing, math, English language competency, problem solving and digital literacy.
“For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”
Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards money to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. This supports adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.
The foundation also offers a student referral program of people interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.
