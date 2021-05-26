What you need to know May 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 26.
Scattered rain continues this morning.
Isolated pop-up storms are possible this afternoon.
Storms are not expected to be severe.
Highs this afternoon will be a few degrees cooler with temps ranging in the mid 80s.
There is a chance for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats, with a lower risk for an embedded isolated tornadoes.
A cold front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
Rain chances over the weekend are low, but increase later next week as temperatures warm back up into the low to mid 80s.
- The Heartland is experiencing a ‘price war’ on used cars.
- Some Poplar Bluff residents are taking action to prevent future crime.
- According to the American Lifeguard Association, there is a lifeguard shortage that started before the pandemic and has only gotten worse.
- The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
- Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.
- Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.
- Prosecutors examining former President Trump’s businesses are said to have convened a special grand jury as part of their investigation.
- Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.
- A so-called supermoon and a lunar eclipse will be visible to much of the U.S. Wednesday morning. Experts at NASA say events like this do not happen often, so take it in while you can.
- A rescued tiger from Tiger King Park is now being housed at a tiger sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve.
- The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths.
- A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it.
