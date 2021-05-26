Vaccination rate falls below average in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the last month, the average number of vaccines administered in Cape County per day has gone from 238 to 83.
One Cape County Health Center Board member tells us—without a doubt—there are some people who don’t believe the pandemic is real and are unwilling to accept a free vaccine.
One local pastor says even he’s seen vaccination hesitancy among the public.
“We still don’t know what the consequences could be from those vaccinations,” said Pastor William Bird Jr. at Greater Dimension Ministries.
He says he’s spoke with the community members and other pastors who are indifferent about getting vaccinated.
Once the pandemic started, Cape County was one of the only counties in the region to adopt a mask mandate.
This did not sit well with some residents and business owners.
The board voted to lift the mandate in early March.
Broadway Prescription Pharmacist Catherine Heaton says, for some, not having to wear a mask has created a false sense of security.
“I think that lifting that mask mandate has given people that comfort, but in reality, its because of people being vaccinated, so we need more people to be vaccinated,” said Heaton.
She says, there is plenty of opportunity to get vaccinated across the county and everyone is encouraged to do so.
“We have three Pharmacies that are actively vaccinating. So, we have actually all three vaccines. Patients are able to go to our website and pick from Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Maderna and make an appointment. If someone got on today, they could make and appointment for as early as today,” she said.
Heaton tells KFVS12 large mass vaccination clinics may be a thing of the past as demand is lower and vaccines are available at more places across the county.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.