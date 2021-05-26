Super Splash Park Aquatic Center in Carbondale to open May 29

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Super Splash Park Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 29.
The park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The water park was closed last year due to COVID-19.
Following the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois Plan from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the facility will operate at fifty percent capacity (250 guests).
All features such as the lazy river and water slide will be available, with additional sanitizing of shared equipment and high-touch surface areas.
Super Splash Park is asking that you arrive in your swim clothes, if possible, to reduce the amount of locker room traffic.
Carbondale Park District still asks that you wear your mask at all their facilities, including Super Splash Park, anytime you are not in the water or sunbathing.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.