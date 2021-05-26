SIU to offer area children free dental care at clinics this summer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will offer free dental care to area children this summer.
Senior dental hygiene students will provide the services.
These clinics are courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.
There will be 14 clinics for children ages 3-17.
Each will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but participants must arrive by 1:30 p.m. to be seen.
The clinic dates and locations are:
- June 17 – Murphysboro: Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut St.
- June 18 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
- June 24 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- June 25 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 8160 Express Drive.
- July 1 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- July 2 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
- July 8 – Cobden: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.
- July 9 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 8160 Express Drive.
- July 15 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- July 16 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
- July 22 – Benton: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 403 E. Park St.
- July 23 – Carbondale: Faith Temple Church, 604 N. Marion St.
- July 29 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- July 30 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro Summer Lunch at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.
The participating children will receive examinations and fluoride treatments.
The exams fulfill the state requirements for children who are entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades in the fall.
While there is no charge to participate, children who are members of the “AllKids” program should bring their medical card.
No appointments are needed.
Masks should be worn at clinics and social distancing will be practiced.
For more information, click here or call 618-453-8880.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.