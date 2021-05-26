Severe storms possible late Thursday into the overnight hours

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, but more widespread activity is likely on Thursday. The timing of the storms is still a bit in question. Computer models each have a different scenario on the timing of the storms. With that said, there could be strong to severe storms through the evening hours and more storms possible late into the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated hail and an isolated tornado is possible. The morning hours of of Thursday look dry. Then we dry out by Friday night through most of the holiday weekend. We really cool down too. Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 70s.