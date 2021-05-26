Scattered Rain This Morning

Scattered rain will continue to move across the Heartland this morning. This activity will stay around after sunrise into the mid morning hours. Drier conditions will be around by the afternoon but with added heat due to some sun, isolated storms could develop again. No activity is looking to be severe today. However, we have a chance on Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats with a lower risk for embedded isolated tornadoes.
Another mild morning with temperatures in the mid/upper 60s with a few low 70s at times. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today but still in the mid 80s by the afternoon. A cold front moving through by Friday will drop perfect temperatures into the 70s by the weekend! Rain chances are very low too.
Next week, we warm back into the low/mid 80s with more chances of rain and storms mid week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.