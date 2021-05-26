Scattered Rain This Morning

Scattered rain will continue to move across the Heartland this morning. This activity will stay around after sunrise into the mid morning hours. Drier conditions will be around by the afternoon but with added heat due to some sun, isolated storms could develop again. No activity is looking to be severe today. However, we have a chance on Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats with a lower risk for embedded isolated tornadoes.