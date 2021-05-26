Sawyers named coach of the year, Dodd pitcher of the year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several Southeast Missouri State baseball players were honored at the 2021 All Conference baseball awards.
Head coach Andy Sawyers was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and left-hander Dylan Dodd was voted Pitcher of the Year.
Shortstop Tyler Wilber (Second-Team) and right-handed pitchers Kyle Miller (All-Freshman) and Collin Wilma (All-Freshman) also earned All-OVC laurels.
Sawyers claimed his first OVC title as a head coach when the Redhawks won their final series of regular season over UT Martin (May 20-21).
SEMO, the top seed in this week’s four-team OVC Tournament, is in pursuit of its fourth OVC Tournament title.
The Redhawks won eight of their nine series in conference play and posted 11 series victories in 2021, the most in a season.
SEMO won 15 of its last 21 games and has not lost back-to-back contests since late March.
Sawyers’ club enters the postseason ranked tied for first in the OVC in fielding percentage (.973), first in saves (13), first in sacrifice bunts (29), second in wins (27), second in earned run average (5.06) and third in opposing batting average (.271).
Sawyers becomes the third head coach to win the coveted OVC Coach of the Year award in SEMO baseball history joining Mark Hogan (2002) and Steve Bieser (2014, 2016).
Dodd is the eighth SEMO player to secure OVC Pitcher of the Year honors.
He leads the league in ERA (2.36), innings pitched (84), strikeouts (102) and wins (8), and ranks second in opposing batting average (.208).
Nationally, he ranks 18th in strikeout-to-walk ratio, 26th in wins and 28th in strikeouts.
Wilber, who hails from Los Alamitos, California, earned All-OVC honors for the second time in his career.
He ranks second on the team and seventh in the OVC with five saves and has the most strikeouts (39) and innings (39) among SEMO relief pitchers.
2021 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners (SEMO)
OVC Pitcher of the Year:
Dylan Dodd (LHP), Southeast Missouri
OVC Coach of the Year:
Andy Sawyers, Southeast Missouri
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM (SEMO)
SP -Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM (SEMO)
SS - Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM (SEMO)
RHP - Kyle Miller, Southeast Missouri
RHP -Collin Wilma, Southeast Missouri
SEMO faces fourth-seeded Austin Peay in the first game of the OVC Tournament Thursday, May 27.
First pitch is set for 2 p.m., CT at The Ballpark in Jackson, Tennessee.
This year marks the first OVC Tournament appearance for Dodd, Wilber and Miller.
