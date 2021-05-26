Replica ship Pinta docks in Grand Rivers, Ky.

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - A replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship the Pinta is docked in Grand Rivers.
You can tour the ship through May 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at Green Turtle Bay Resort, 263 Green Turtle Bay Dr.
They are practicing social distancing and ask that visitors bring a face covering.
You can click here for the full 2021 port schedule and for more information on ticket prices.
According to the website, Pinta was recently built in Brazil. It’s a larger version of the archetypal caravel.
The ship joins another replica ship, The Nina, which is a replica of the ship Christopher Columbus used to sail across the Atlantic on his three voyages to the New World starting in 1492.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.