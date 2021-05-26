Paducah Police Dept. accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is now taking applications for its 2021 Citizens’ Police Academy.
Classes will begin on Thursday, June 17.
The Citizens’ Police Academy is a free program for citizens 18 years of age and older who live in Paducah, McCracken County or the surrounding area.
Classes are held on Thursday nights for seven weeks.
Class size is limited.
CPA attendees are exposed to some of the same training that police officers receive and witness presentations from the department’s K9 units, bomb squad and SWAT team.
They also participate in a mock crime scene investigation and visit the firearms range.
The classes expose citizens to a number of current law enforcement issues and the latest Paducah Police Department procedures.
The Paducah Police Department’s CPA was formed in 2002 to give citizens a better understanding of the inner workings of the department.
The CPA has graduated 24 classes, more than 380 citizens.
Deadline for applications is Friday, June 11, 2021.
