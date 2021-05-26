1,139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,139 new cases of COVID-19, including 27 additional deaths, on Wednesday, May 26.
In addition, 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a man in his 50s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths.
A total of 24,366,520 tests for the virus have been conducted.
As of Tuesday night, 1,395 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25 is 2.6 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses.
On Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.