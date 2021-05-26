Mound City holding annual Memorial Day ceremony May 29

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission is holding the annual Memorial Day gathering Saturday, May 26.
This year’s speaker will portray General Ulysses S. Grant, Commander of the Federal Forces at Cairo in 1861.
This year they are again holding the ceremony at Veterans Park in Mound City at 10 a.m. due to COVID restrictions with guests at programs at the Mound City National Cemetery.
The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission President Tom Mueller said it’s very important to hold the event and keep it open to the public.
“To honor our veterans,” Mueller said. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Our men and women veterans have paid the ultimate sacrifice and for our freedoms to go and do what we want to do.”
Mueller said they are also needing volunteers to place 9,000 flags at each grave at the Mound City National Cemetery on May 27 at 1pm.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.