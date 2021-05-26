I-24 Westbound blocked by crash at 10mm in McCracken Co

By Jessica Ladd | May 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:19 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County DES reports a crash is blocking I-24 Westbound near the 10 mile marker in McCracken County.   

This is just west of the I-24 Paducah Exit 11 Interchange near the P&L Railroad Overpass.

This crash involves a SEMI and a passenger vehicle with entrapment and injuries.

Estimated duration is four hours.

Suggested self-detour for this crash site is via I-24 Exit 16 to U.S. 68 West to U.S. 62 West to follow the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop through Paducah to Exit 4.

As a reminder, the area around Exit 4 continues to be congested due to a crash that blocked I-24 Westbound near the 3mm.

