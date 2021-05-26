First Alert: Scattered morning rain, pop-up afternoon storms possible

(KFVS) - Scattered rain continues this morning.
Isolated pop-up storms are possible this afternoon.
Storms are not expected to be severe.
Highs this afternoon will be a few degrees cooler with temps ranging in the mid 80s.
There is a chance for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats, with a lower risk for an embedded isolated tornadoes.
A cold front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
Rain chances over the weekend are low, but increase later next week as temperatures warm back up into the low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.