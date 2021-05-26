First Alert Action Day tomorrow night into early Friday for the threat of severe weather.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After morning rain most areas saw partly cloudy skies and muggy temperatures across the area. We are seeing a few isolated thunderstorms along a weak front this evening. These storms should remain widely scattered and die down around sunset. Lowes by morning will be in the middle 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. We will see a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
A complex of severe storms will likely develop out to our west tomorrow afternoon and move towards the Heartland tomorrow evening. Most of our guidance suggests these storms will move into our northwestern counties during the late evening hours and exit the area during the predawn hours on Friday. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds up to 70MPH with the hail and tornado threat low, but not zero.
