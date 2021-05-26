Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 26. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | May 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 4:05 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 26.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s
  • Male: 1 in their 20s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,756 lab confirmed positives, including 55 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 509 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

