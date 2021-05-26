Dexter named Missouri’s most patriotic city

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter, Missouri has been named one of the most patriotic cities in the United States.
According to data compiled by the company Insurify Insights, Dexter is home to the highest number of active service members and veterans in Missouri who have ‘gone above and beyond dedication to our nation’s ideals.’
The research team at the auto and home insurance comparison site analyzed four-million insurance applications to determine which cities in each state had the highest proportion of active service members and veterans.
The 2021 award is meant to honor communities that have set an example of service to their nation.
To view the entire list of cities named and honored by Insurify, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.