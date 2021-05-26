Century Casino in Cape Girardeau considering adding hotel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Booking a hotel room at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau could be an option in the coming years.
As the casino’s leaders look towards the future, they also reflected on the pandemic’s impact on business.
“Our recovery has been strong,” said Lyle Randolph, Century Casino Cape Girardeau’s General Manager.
Randolph attributed the post-pandemic success to their proactive approach to the pandemic last year.
“We looked at what we could do to better protect our customers and our employees and took all the actions that we felt were needed, and I think it was beneficial,” he said.
“The casino has done and fared better than most of the other casinos in the state post pandemic,” said Mike Leara, Missouri Gaming Commission’s Chairman.
According to Leara, fewer people are visiting the casino this year compared to 2019. But he said receipts are up, so people are gambling more.
“I don’t know if it’s your larger gambler or they’re just spending more time in the casino because there may or may not be other things to do, businesses closed. Not real clear. But it is clear that the casino has done well over the past year,” said Leara.
Randolph said this past year also gave casino leaders time to plan for the future.
“We also talked about the future for hotel development. It’s one of those goals we’ve had at the property for a long time, and we hope to see that come to reality in the near future,” he said.
If that does come to realty, Cape Girardeau’s Mayor, Bob Fox, said the addition of the hotel would make the riverfront even more of a destination.
“Once people realize they can come here and stay downtown, it’s just more business for downtown. It’s more business for the restaurants. It’s more business for the shopping, and it just enhances our whole downtown area,” said Mayor Fox.
Randolph said they hope to make a decision about the hotel before the end of 2021.
The casino is also adding a new cocktail bar with small plates that will overlook the river. It will replace what used to be Kellars.
