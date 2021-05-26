Car rental shortage in the Heartland sparks price hike

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re planning to hit the road this summer and need to rent a car, you may need to add to your travel budget.
According to a survey, national rental car rates are about 30 percent higher than just two years ago.
“When we saw the price of the rental cars, I was like well that’s not going to happen,” John Barton said.
“It’s about triple the cost of what it was two years ago,” Roy Sweet said.
Heartland residents John Barton and Roy Sweet are planning their next trips out of town.
They said the price hike is not ideal.
“We were looking at having to either Uber from Orlando Sanford to West Melburn to where my family lives or they were going to come pick us up. so now they’re coming to pick us up and we’re just going to carpool all weekend,” Barton said.
“We’re still going to go; we’re just working extra shifts,” Sweet said.
The reason for the high prices is from a car rental shortage.
Travel expert, Carolyn Sandgren- Kemphf said the pandemic caused it.
“What happened was the car rental companies had all these fleets of cars sitting around, they had cash shortages, they didn’t have revenue coming in, so they sold off their fleets,” Sandgren said.
Now, it’s a challenge to fill the lots.
Auto manufacturers face a shortage of semiconductor chips, which are essential for car’s critical systems.
Sandgren said now, more people are turning to travel agents for help.
“We are able to negotiate with some of the really difficult cities car dealers and they’ll let us have cars for our customers,” she said.
Sandgren says you can expect this shortage to last through the summer.
